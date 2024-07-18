GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Goren Bridge: Strange places

Both vulnerable, North deals

Published - July 18, 2024 09:01 am IST

Bob Jones

Bridge is played all over the world, and played well. South in today’s deal was Hedin Mouritsen, from the Faroe Islands. An understandable slip by the defense gave him a chance and he took full advantage.

East could have defeated the contract by winning the ace of clubs at trick one and giving West a ruff. East’s club spots, however, convinced him that the defence would do at least as well by not winning the first club so he ducked the lead to Mouritsen’s king. Mouritsen led the queen of spades, which West had to duck or two clubs would be discarded on dummy’s high spades. West also ducked the king of diamonds, but he won the next diamond and shifted to a heart. Mouritsen rose with dummy’s ace and led the queen of hearts. East covered with the king and Mouritsen ruffed carefully with his four of diamonds, just to be sure that his plan would work.

Mouritsen cashed the 10 of diamonds and exited with his carefully preserved two of diamonds! West won with his eight but was helpless to defeat the contract. A heart and dummy would win as South shed a club. South would discard another club on the king of spades and West would be in the same trouble. West led the ace of spades, instead, but South simply discarded a club instead of ruffing. West had to put dummy on lead and Mouritsen discarded two more clubs on dummy’s winners. Very well played!

