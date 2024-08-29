Goren Bridge: Roadmap

East thought his hand was good enough for an “Unusual No Trump” bid, even at unfavourable vulnerability. Most, we think, would agree with him. These two-suited bids can be terrific, but they carry a cost. Should you wind up defending, the declarer will have a roadmap to the play.

East won the opening diamond lead with his king and shifted to the jack of hearts. Declarer won with the ace and drew trumps, noting the 2-2 split. East had advertised at least 5-5 in the red suits, which meant that he had, at most, one club. South ruffed a heart in hand and led the 10 of clubs, prepared to run it if West played low. West covered with the jack, losing to dummy’s king. South continued with a low club from dummy to his eight and West’s nine. The defense could cash a diamond, but South would eventually take the marked club finesse for the queen and land his contract. Well played, even with a roadmap.

Several club plays would have let South play the suit for one loser, but South started with the 10 from his hand in case East had the singleton nine. Should that be the case, South would have no club losers! No other singleton with East would have affected the result.

