Goren Bridge: On the way up

South in today’s deal was Thomas Bessis, from France. Bessis is one of the world’s leading players today, but he was just a junior when this deal was played.

West cashed the ace and king of clubs before shifting to the jack of hearts. Bessis won with dummy’s ace and immediately ruffed a club, a play that would help him later in the deal. Bessis cashed the queen and jack of spades. He left the last trump outstanding and cashed the king of diamonds, noting the fall of the queen from East. Bessis led the eight of diamonds and West did his best by not splitting his honours. West had to hope that Bessis would play East for the doubleton queen-jack of diamonds and rise with dummy’s king. Bessis had already reasoned that East, for his vulnerable four-heart bid, was more likely to be 1-8-1-3 than 1-7-2-3. Remember that he knew East started with at least three clubs thanks to his early club ruff. Bessis ran the eight of diamonds and now emerged with an overtrick in his doubled contract! He led a diamond to the ace and ruffed a diamond. He led a spade to dummy’s king, drawing the last trump, and discarded his remaining heart on the long diamond in dummy. Very nicely played!

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.