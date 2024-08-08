GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Goren Bridge: Intricate deal

Published - August 08, 2024 09:00 am IST

Bob Jones

Today’s deal is from the recent Norwegian Pairs Championship. South was Norwegian star Christian Bakke, on route to victory in the event.

The opening spade lead was an obvious singleton, and there was no point to ducking it. Bakke rose with dummy’s ace, led a heart to his ace, and cashed the queen of hearts, drawing trumps. Bakke might have led a spade at this point. East would have had to find a diamond shift immediately to defeat the contract. Bakke found a brilliant solution that gave the defenders no chance.

Bakke knew that West had only minor-suit cards remaining, and West had to have all the high cards in those suits for his opening bid. Bakke cashed the ace of diamonds and exited with the jack of diamonds to the West’s queen. West chose to lead a diamond, making it easy for Bakke. A better defence from West at this point would have been to cash in on the ace of clubs and lead another club. Bakke was ready for this, also. Bakke would have won in hand with the king and crossed to dummy with the king of hearts. He would have cashed the dummy’s queen of clubs and led another club, shedding two spades from his hand. West would now be forced to yield a ruff-sluff and give Bakke his contract. Very nicely played!

Related Topics

The Hindu Sunday Magazine / Goren Bridge / games / lifestyle and leisure / leisure (general) / board games / cards

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.