Goren Bridge: High or low

Published - July 04, 2024 09:00 am IST

Bob Jones

Assuming you choose to lead a heart, which heart would you lead from the West hand? Traditional wisdom is to lead high against no trump from a three-card sequence and low from a two-card sequence unless the third card in the suit is very close to the sequence, such as J-10-8. That’s fine against three no trump, but most players, we believe, would lead top of a sequence against a slam. That was West’s unfortunate choice in today’s deal, but it took perfect card reading to make him pay.

South won the opening jack of hearts lead in hand with the ace and cashed the king and queen of diamonds. West’s spade discard was a disappointment, but South continued with three high clubs, ending in dummy, as East shed a low spade. Two more clubs followed, with East discarding one more spade and the eight of hearts. South shed his two lowest spades and West two more spades. The ace of diamonds forced West to part with his last low spade. Reading the position beautifully, South led a heart to his king, drawing East’s nine, and exited with the king of spades to West’s ace. West had to lead a heart from the 10-four into declarer’s queen-seven.

Lovely play!

