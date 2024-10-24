Goren Bridge: Good vision

Today’s deal is from a women’s event some years ago. South was Sabine Auken, from Germany, one of the world’s best players. West’s two-diamond pre-empt shows how players will go to extremes to interfere after a strong club opening.

The opening diamond lead went to East’s ace. Holding four trumps, East wanted to force declarer to ruff, and East devilishly returned a low diamond. Auken had no reason to do anything but ruff this and cash the ace of spades. The fall of the jack from West made her realize her predicament. She only had 10 black-suit tricks and she needed a heart trick to get to 11. Should she lead the king of hearts now, the defense would win and lead another diamond. After ruffing, she wouldn’t have enough trumps left to draw East’s trumps.

She saw a way out of this provided East started with at least three clubs, so she cashed the ace and king of clubs, then led a club to dummy’s queen. East followed suit to all three rounds, and it was clear sailing from there. She led a heart to the king and West’s ace and ruffed the diamond continuation. She was now able to cash the queen of hearts and ruff a heart with dummy’s seven of spades. She then had a high cross-ruff for the last three tricks. very nicely played!

