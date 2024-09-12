Goren Bridge: Counting is the key 

Today’s deal is from a major tournament in Chicago a few months ago. South was Chip Martel, from California, long considered one of the world’s best players. He opened a very heavy weak two-bid in third position and then bid again after his suit was raised. This was an unusual decision, but he had an unusual hand.

Martel ruffed the opening heart lead and led a spade to dummy’s king and East’s ace. East shifted to the 10 of clubs and the defense played three straight rounds of clubs, Martel ruffing the third round with the 10 of spades in dummy. Martel drew the remaining trumps and then needed to play the diamond suit for no losers. He knew that West started with six clubs from the play and presumably four hearts from the auction. West had followed to two spades, so he had to be short in diamonds. Martel led the 10 of diamonds from his hand, pleased to see the jack from West. He won with dummy’s king and ran the eight of diamonds, picking up East’s queen and making his doubled contract. Nicely done!

An opening diamond lead might have defeated the contract. East can win the first round of spades and give West a diamond ruff. West could exit safely with a high heart and declarer would still have lost two club tricks later in the play.

