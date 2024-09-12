GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Goren Bridge: Counting is the key 

Published - September 12, 2024 09:01 am IST

Bob Jones

Today’s deal is from a major tournament in Chicago a few months ago. South was Chip Martel, from California, long considered one of the world’s best players. He opened a very heavy weak two-bid in third position and then bid again after his suit was raised. This was an unusual decision, but he had an unusual hand.

Martel ruffed the opening heart lead and led a spade to dummy’s king and East’s ace. East shifted to the 10 of clubs and the defense played three straight rounds of clubs, Martel ruffing the third round with the 10 of spades in dummy. Martel drew the remaining trumps and then needed to play the diamond suit for no losers. He knew that West started with six clubs from the play and presumably four hearts from the auction. West had followed to two spades, so he had to be short in diamonds. Martel led the 10 of diamonds from his hand, pleased to see the jack from West. He won with dummy’s king and ran the eight of diamonds, picking up East’s queen and making his doubled contract. Nicely done!

An opening diamond lead might have defeated the contract. East can win the first round of spades and give West a diamond ruff. West could exit safely with a high heart and declarer would still have lost two club tricks later in the play.

Published - September 12, 2024 09:01 am IST

Related Topics

The Hindu Sunday Magazine / lifestyle and leisure / leisure (general) / games / entertainment (general) / board games / cards

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.