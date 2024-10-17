GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Goren Bridge: Clean?

Updated - October 17, 2024 12:36 pm IST

Bob Jones

Today’s deal is from a team competition some years ago. East West, respectively, were Italy’s Claudio Nunes and Fulvio Fantoni. This pair was the number one ranked pair in the world for several years, but they were accused of unethical play and are under a cloud of suspicion today. To the best of our knowledge, they are not permitted to play in North American tournaments. There are other issues under consideration in Europe.

The opening club lead went to the 10, jack, and queen. South cashed the ace of diamonds, noting the 10 falling from West. South continued with a low diamond to dummy’s jack and East’s queen, setting up a finesse against East’s nine of diamonds. The defense was at a crucial point. West discarded the six of hearts on the second diamond, and later said that the play served to discourage a club return. Rather than returning partner’s club lead, East shifted to the nine of spades and the defense quickly took four spade tricks to defeat the contract.

Was this an expert defense or did East-West know more than they should have about the deal? It looks clean to us, but sadly, there is always some doubt when a pair is under suspicion.

Published - October 17, 2024 12:35 pm IST

