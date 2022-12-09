Using what you know (II)

December 09, 2022 09:27 am | Updated December 08, 2022 08:28 pm IST

Bob Jones

It is not widely known by non-experts, but a jump shift in the “passout seat”, like South’s two-spade bid here, shows an intermediate hand — roughly 14-16 points with a decent six-card suit. That didn’t matter much here, as North-South would surely have reached game after a one-spade bid by South and an invitational raise by North. Bidding game was easy but taking 10 tricks was not.

There were nine sure tricks — six spades, two diamonds, and a club. Both missing aces had to be with West for his opening bid, so it seemed like the only chance was for West to have started with a singleton or doubleton ace of clubs. South could then lead a low club to the queen and then play a low club from both hands on the second round of the suit. South saw an extra chance if the missing trumps split 2-2.

South won the opening diamond lead with dummy’s ace, cashed the king, and ruffed a diamond with the ace of spades. South cashed the king of spades and led the six of spades to dummy’s queen, saving the four of spades for a late entry to dummy if needed. South led dummy’s last diamond and discarded a low club from his hand. West won with his jack but had to lead away from one of his aces, giving South a tenth trick either way. Beautifully played!

