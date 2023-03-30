Goren Bridge: Ducks in a row

March 30, 2023 09:02 am | Updated 09:02 am IST

South in today’s deal was American expert Vince Demuy. Demuy is originally from Canada but he has lived in the USA for many years. In fact, he was representing the USA in international competition when he played this deal. There are abundant values in the North-South hands, but no suit is behaving well for declarer and taking nine tricks required good imagination by Demuy.

Demuy played low from dummy at trick one, and when East played the jack, Demuy ducked it. Had East been able to continue diamonds it would mean that the suit was splitting reasonably and a ninth trick could be developed there. A club shift, instead, would allow Demuy to develop a ninth trick in that suit provided the club honours were split. East shifted to the king of hearts and Demuy ducked that also. Had East continued with the queen of hearts, pinning the jack, Demuy would have ducked that as well. That would have created an elegant position where any card East played would give Demuy his ninth trick!

East continued with a low heart and Demuy’s jack became his ninth trick. At the other table, the declarer also made nine tricks, but on a different line of play that required some good guesswork. Demuy’s line of play gets a well done from us!