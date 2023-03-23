Goren Bridge: Part-score battle

March 23, 2023 09:02 am | Updated 09:02 am IST

South ducked the opening lead of a heart to the jack, but he had to win the heart continuation. Both North and South had bid normally, but the resulting contract was a bit thin. It seemed to need four spade tricks to be successful. South crossed to dummy with the ace of clubs and ran the jack of spades. West won with his king and cashed three more heart tricks.

West exited safely with the nine of spades and declarer took two spade tricks. This was the position with one spade left to cash:

South cashed the 10 of spades, discarding the eight of clubs from dummy, and East could not defend the position. It didn’t affect the result, but East chose to discard the 10 of clubs. A club to the ace, a diamond back to the ace, and the jack of clubs gave South the eight tricks that he needed. West could have defeated the contract by shifting to either minor after cashing his hearts, but that was hard to see. Well done to South!