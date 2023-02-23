Goren Bridge: Who has the eight?

February 23, 2023 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST

North’s two-club bid would not be everyone’s choice. Most modern players, we think, would cue bid two spades to show a heart fit with at least invitational values. The final contract seemed to depend on East holding the ace of diamonds. That was impossible after East, who preempted in the auction, won the first trick with the ace of spades. East could not hold another ace.

South ruffed the spade continuation at trick two and drew two rounds of trumps, ending in dummy. South led a low diamond from dummy and East played low. The nine from South would be the winning play if East held both the queen and the jack. The seven would be the winning play if East held either the queen-eight or the jack-eight. There were more winning cases for the seven, so South followed the percentages and played the seven.

West won with the queen and led another spade, ruffed by South. South and dummy each had one trump remaining and the opponents still had one. South could not draw it yet or there would be spade losers when the defense won the ace of diamonds. South crossed to dummy with the ace of clubs and led a diamond to his nine. That lost to the ace. There was no ruff available to the defence so South could win any continuation, draw the last trump, and claim his contract. Well done!