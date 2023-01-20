Goren Bridge: A backward exclusion finesse

January 20, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated January 19, 2023 01:30 pm IST

Four hearts looks like a losing proposition in today’s deal, despite adequate values in both the North and South hands. There are eight top tricks, and a diamond ruff in dummy at some point will be a ninth, but where would a tenth trick come from? The king of spades and the ace of diamonds are both likely to be offside from the auction. Have a look for yourself before reading further.

The winning solution is both simple and elegant, but we doubt many would find it at the table. The chances are actually quite good if the missing trumps split 2-2. South wins the opening club lead with dummy’s ace, cashes the king, and ruffs a club with the ace of hearts. The queen of hearts and a heart to the king draws the trumps, and dummy’s last club is led.

Should East show out, South can discard a spade and end play West, who would have to lead a spade or a diamond to give South his tenth trick. When East follows to the club, South ruffs, cashes the ace of spades, and continues with the queen of spades! West can win and cash the 10 of spades but will then have to lead a diamond or yield a ruff-sluff.

This spade play is indicated because West is known to hold at least five spades. What should we call this remarkable play? A backward exclusion finesse?