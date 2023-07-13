July 13, 2023 03:06 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST

A highly competitive auction found South declaring a very poor contract. They were missing three aces and the queen-jack-fifth of trumps. There was, however, a miracle in the cards. The queen – jack of trumps were doubleton! To prevail, East-West had to find their diamond ruff. This was not easy with West on lead.

West led the ace of hearts and East followed with the encouraging 10. There was no way for West to know that East had a six-card heart suit or that South had six diamonds. He continued with a heart to the queen and king, ruffed by South. South led the ace of spades and continued with the king, delighted at the fall thereon. He continued with the king of diamonds to West’s ace and the defense could no longer defeat the contract. The defense had missed the opportunity for a brilliant play. Can you spot it?

East knew that a second heart trick would not cash. Unless his partner had a high spade, they would need a diamond ruff to defeat the contract. East could have followed suit to the ace of hearts with the king! This was perfectly safe, as there could be no useful discard for declarer on the queen of hearts. This play is referred to in the literature as an “alarm clock” play. It is an attempt to wake partner up that something unusual is going on. We suspect that West would have had no trouble finding the diamond switch at trick two. Oh well.