The same hand?

Bob Jones
August 26, 2022 17:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Today’s deal is from a recent online team competition. At one table, the auction went as shown, with North blasting into game at his first turn. South won the opening diamond lead in hand with the ace and led a trump. West rose with his ace and shifted to a high heart. South won with his ace and led a trump to dummy’s king, successfully drawing trumps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two high diamonds and a diamond ruff set up dummy’s nine. Declarer crossed to dummy with a trump, discarded a low heart on the nine of diamonds, and led a club. He eventually ruffed a club in dummy for his tenth trick. Making four!

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

At the other table, instead of bidding four spades, North tried the neo-modern, ultra-scientific, two no trump to show some kind of sophisticated spade raise. East took the opportunity to bid three clubs, and West bid five clubs at his next turn. South doubled to end the auction. Five clubs might have been defeated by two tricks, but North led his partner’s suit — spades. Dummy’s queen won, which eliminated West’s spade loser and gave dummy an entry for the club finesse. Making five! Had these two tables played the same hand?

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
magazine
Goren Bridge

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app