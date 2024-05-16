Goren Bridge: Tiny Difference

Today’s deal is from a match between a team from the USA and a team from Indonesia. South for the USA team was expert Eric Greco. Both tables reached game in hearts, and both Wests started with a low trump. Both declarers won the opening lead and led a spade to West’s ace, and both Wests continued with the ace and another trump to South.

The Indonesian declarer led the queen of diamonds to the king and ace. A diamond back to the 10 was followed by a spade ruff in dummy and a spade discard on the jack of diamonds. There were still two spade losers to come and the contract drifted down one.

Greco took the trouble to cash the ace of clubs before leading the queen of diamonds. West covered with the king and Greco won with dummy’s ace. A club ruff saw a second honour fall from West. Greco ruffed a spade in dummy and led the 10 of clubs for a ruffing finesse. When East proved to have the queen, Greco had 10 tricks. Well done!

West could have ruined declarer’s timing and defeated the contract by not covering the queen of diamonds, but West, like most of us, could not see into the future.

