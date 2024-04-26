GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Goren Bridge: Playing safe

April 26, 2024 01:04 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST

Bob Jones

Today’s deal is from a rubber bridge game, where overtricks are of little importance. South bid three no trump as a choice of games in case North had raised on three-card heart support. Holding four-card support, North corrected to four hearts.

Dummy’s nine of clubs surely meant that the 10 of clubs lead was from a short suit. South’s first instinct was to take the trump finesse, but he saw that his contract would be in danger if the finesse lost. West might get a club ruff and there might still be two diamond losers, or East might hold the ace of diamonds and the defense could get a second club ruff. South decided to take some precautions.

After winning the opening club lead, South cashed the ace of spades, led a spade to dummy’s king, and ruffed a spade with the jack of hearts. He then led a heart to dummy’s ace and a low heart from dummy, unblocking the queen from his hand when East played the king. East duly gave West a club ruff, but West then had to choose between yielding a ruff-sluff or leading a diamond. 10 tricks either way after a well-played deal.

Note that had West started with three hearts to the king and the ace of diamonds, there could be no club ruff. Should East hold the ace of diamonds, the defense might get a club ruff but no more after that. Well played!

