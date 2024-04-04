Goren Bridge: No deception needed

April 04, 2024 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST

West cashed two high hearts before shifting to the queen of clubs. South’s first thought was to win in dummy and lead a low diamond. Should the ace and king of diamonds be split between the two defenders, as was likely, East would be under some pressure, especially if East held the king of diamonds. East would have to rise with his honor on the first round of the suit or be subjected to a ruffing finesse later. East, of course, could defeat the contract by rising with his honor.

South saw he didn’t need to put East to the test. He could make his contract through normal play if the diamonds and spades split normally. He won the opening club lead in hand with the ace and led the 10 of diamonds to East’s king. South won the club return with dummy’s king and ruffed a diamond with the ace of spades. South led the eight of spades to dummy’s 10 and ruffed a diamond with the king of spades. The five of spades went to dummy’s nine, drawing the last trump, and another diamond was ruffed with the queen of spades. This felled the ace from West.

South now led his two of spades to dummy’s four and discarded his low club on the established queen of diamonds. Nicely played!