Goren Bridge: Who needs support?

March 28, 2024 12:42 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST

North was stuck for a bid after South bid two spades. South’s cue bid might be made with several different hands, the most common being a hand with a very big suit. North was trading on that when he bid three diamonds.

South continued by bidding four clubs. North’s support for clubs was no better than his diamond support, so North went back to diamonds. South continued by cue-bidding four spades – a clear slam try.

North had shown very little about his hand, other than he held a heart suit, and he had quite a useful hand for slam. North reasoned that if South was looking for slam, he was in! He jumped to six diamonds, giving us a most unusual auction. South had only bid his suit once, and North, with only two-card support, had raised the suit twice and then jumped to slam in the suit! It was terrific bidding.

There was nothing to the play on a heart lead. South won in dummy, ruffed a spade to his hand, and led a low club. He was soon scoring up his slam. A trump lead would have worried declarer, but he would still have made his slam.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.