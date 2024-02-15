Goren Bridge: X-ray vision?

February 15, 2024 01:19 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST

Today’s deal is from a recent tournament in Norway. South was Norwegian expert Lasse Aaseng, who perhaps should have passed North’s weak raise. Finding himself in a very poor contract, Aaseng played it like he could see through the backs of the cards.

The defense started with two high diamonds, Aaseng ruffing the second. South cashed the ace and king of clubs, no doubt intending to play a third round of the suit. That was a good plan. Should the clubs split 3-3, the opponents might have to do something to help him, especially if West won the third club. Something about the way the opponents followed to the first two clubs made Aaseng feel that the clubs were splitting 4-2, so he abandoned clubs and made the inspired play of a low spade from his hand!

West won with the ace, perforce, and had an uncomfortable play. West led a heart, won with dummy’s queen, and Aaseng took the marked spade finesse. He cashed the king of spades to draw the last trump, then led the ace and another heart. West won with his king, but had to lead a diamond, giving South a ruff-sluff. Dummy’s club loser was discarded as South, ruffed. Aaseng then ruffed a club in dummy and discarded his last club on dummy’s jack of hearts. Making four!

