Goren Bridge: The show up

August 31, 2023 01:04 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST

North was gambling a little when he bid the slam, but South had promised 10 points. West had advertised club strength, so those 10 points were probably right where they were needed.

West led the ace of clubs and continued with the king of clubs to shorten dummy’s trumps. South cashed the ace of diamonds, getting the horrible news, and then the 10 of diamonds. He cashed the ace of spades, unblocking his jack, and then the ace of hearts. He overtook the 10 of hearts with his queen and began to cash his trumps. This was the position with one trump remaining: South led the jack of diamonds and discarded the king of hearts from dummy. West could not discard a heart, so he shed a low spade. South cashed the jack of hearts and led his remaining spade. When West followed low, South knew that West’s last card was a heart, so he rose with dummy’s king, felling the queen, and claiming his contract.

Very nicely done!

