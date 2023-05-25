HamberMenu
Goren Bridge: A rattled guess

May 25, 2023 09:01 am | Updated 09:01 am IST

Bob Jones

Freak deals like this one can be the most fun to play, but they can break your heart as well.

Should you think that North’s raise to five spades was overly aggressive, imagine South’s red-suit holdings reversed. Or the king of hearts lead instead of the queen of diamonds. It was very close. The five-spade contract seemed safe enough, even after West found the best suit to lead. What could happen?

Erik Berg, of Norway, sitting East is what happened! South, we are told, took some time to decide his call after the five-spade bid. This convinced Berg that South did not have two low diamonds. South played low from dummy on the opening diamond lead and Berg brilliantly won the trick with his ace and returned the two of clubs. West ruffed and shifted to the king of hearts.

South won with dummy’s ace and only had to find the queen of spades to make his contract. He no doubt was a bit rattled by the dazzling early defence, and that might have affected his play. South could not know that West held a five-card side suit in addition to his long hearts. After much thought, South elected to cash the ace of spades and lead a spade toward dummy. Down one! Kudos to Berg for his terrific defence.

