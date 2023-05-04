Goren Bridge: Overcoming adversity

May 04, 2023 09:02 am | Updated 09:02 am IST

Today’s deal is from a competition in Chinese Taipei. North-South were playing an unusual system and the one-club opening included many hand types. The double asked, and the two-club rebid showed four/five in the minor suits. The raise to three hearts completed the picture and North bid a slam that would have been quite reasonable with a 3-2 club split. The 5-0 split made it a challenge.

South won the opening spade lead with dummy’s ace, led a heart to his ace, and a club to dummy’s king, learning about the ugly trump split. East won with his ace and led a heart to the 10, jack, and king. A club was led to East’s nine and South’s jack. South could not afford to ruff a diamond because he needed dummy’s last club for another trump play.

South had to risk a diamond to the jack, which held. A diamond was discarded on the king of spades and a club was led to the seven. South cashed the queen of hearts, led a diamond to dummy’s ace, and led the good nine of hearts from dummy. There was nothing East could do, but he chose to discard his remaining diamond. South shed the king of diamonds from his hand and led a spade. He picked up East’s last two trumps with a trump coup. Very nicely done!