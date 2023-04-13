Goren Bridge: Stepping stone

April 13, 2023 09:01 am | Updated April 12, 2023 12:45 pm IST

Today’s deal was played by Phillip Silverstein, one of many excellent players in the New York City area.

West started with two high clubs, East playing the jack and then the two, showing a doubleton. A diamond shift would have defeated the contract but that was not easy to see. West chose to continue with a third round of clubs, hoping East could score a ruff. Silverstein prevented instant defeat by ruffing with dummy’s jack of spades, but he now had a new problem — there was no longer an entry to dummy’s ace of hearts.

Silverstein solved this problem neatly by cashing all six of his trumps. This was the position with East to play:

East still had to make a discard and he could not defend the position. He chose to discard the jack of diamonds, so Silverstein cashed the king and queen of hearts and exited with a diamond to the king and ace. East had to lead a heart to dummy’s ace. Beautifully done!

ADVERTISEMENT