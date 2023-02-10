ADVERTISEMENT

Goren Bridge: Something wonderful

February 10, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated February 09, 2023 05:30 pm IST

Bob Jones

South in today’s deal was the great French player Alain Levy. We don’t get North’s four-heart bid. Four diamonds, instead, would have led to an easier contract.

West’s king of spades held the lead at trick one and he shifted to a low club. Levy won with dummy’s ace and ruffed a spade in hand. He cashed the king of clubs and ruffed a club in dummy. Ah, now we get it. North raised hearts because of his ruffing ability. Levy ruffed another spade, led a diamond to dummy’s ace, and led dummy’s last spade. East ruffed with the eight and Levy overruffed with the jack.

Levy had now taken seven tricks. This was the position:

Levy cashed the ace of hearts and led a diamond. West had to ruff and lead a heart or Levy would score his tenth trick right away. Levy won the heart return with his king and led his remaining diamond. West could ruff or discard, but Levy had his contract either way. Very nicely played!

