Goren Bridge: Timing

February 03, 2023 10:03 am | Updated 10:03 am IST

Today’s deal, we are told, was played online against two robots. A human West would probably have led the king of clubs. The robot’s choice of a trump, however, was effective, as it potentially threatened South’s ability to ruff a diamond in dummy.

There were only eight top tricks. To be successful, South would have to ruff a diamond in dummy and take the double finesse in hearts. That means a heart to the nine and, assuming that loses, later lead a heart to the 10. The chance to gain a second heart trick this way is well known as a 75% chance. This would require two entries to dummy and the entries were scarce. Perfect timing would be required.

South won the opening trump lead in hand and led a low diamond. West won with his king and finally led the king of clubs. Declarer won with his ace and led another diamond. East won with his ace and led a second trump. South could have won this in hand, but it was important to win in dummy with the king. A heart to his nine lost to West’s queen, and West continued with the queen of clubs.

South ruffed in his hand and ruffed his last diamond with dummy’s seven of spades as East discarded a heart. A heart to the 10 won, and South could finally draw the last trump and claim his contract. Well played!