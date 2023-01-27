Goren Bridge: Pepsi or coke?

January 27, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST

Jacek Pszczola is a World Champion from Poland and one of the world’s great players. When he first started coming to tournaments in North America, the locals quickly gave up on trying to pronounce his last name and gave him the nickname “Pepsi”, which he is still known by today. He was South, in today’s deal.

East contributed the jack under his partner’s king of hearts when Pepsi held up dummy’s ace at trick one and it was not easy for West to see that he should continue with a low heart. Perhaps the nine from East would have been better. West continued, safely he thought, with the 10 of hearts. Pepsi won with dummy’s ace and cashed his two high spades, pleased to see the suit split 2-2. He continued with a low heart toward dummy. West won with his queen but had no good continuation.

A club or a diamond would have given away the contract instantly so West exited with the three of hearts. Pepsi discarded a diamond from dummy and won with the six in his hand. He conceded a diamond to the defense and subsequently ruffed one diamond in dummy and discarded his other diamond on the ace of clubs. Nicely played!