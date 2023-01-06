Goren Bridge: Purity

January 06, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated January 04, 2023 06:14 pm IST

Many bridge sins are committed in a duplicate pair game, and for good reason. Extra tricks are crucial to success and a player will take risks trying to get them. In today’s deal, a duplicate declarer would likely play the queen of hearts from dummy on the opening heart lead. Should that succeed, there will be at least one overtrick and possibly more. On this deal, however, East would win and continue the suit until the ace was knocked out. South would eventually lead a diamond, hoping that East held the ace. On this deal, West would win the ace and cash two more heart tricks for down one.

Team competition, and rubber bridge, are purer forms of the game. Only making the contract — or defeating it — matters. A rubber bridge declarer should play low on the opening heart lead. East would win with the 10 but could not continue the suit. South should rise with his ace after a spade shift and lead a diamond. Even if East holds the ace of diamonds, declarer’s nine of spades will prevent the defenders from taking more than two spade tricks. Making three!

Finding a safe line of play for your contract is a skillful endeavour. Playing for overtricks can be more exciting, but not necessarily more rewarding.