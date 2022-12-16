Never double a life master

December 16, 2022 12:03 pm | Updated December 15, 2022 04:39 pm IST

Bob Jones

Over the years, “Never Double a Life Master” has been sage advice given by Life Masters who have just made a doubled contract, in jest of course. South in today’s deal was not a Life Master... yet. He was 13-yearold Australian Adam Edgtton — a future star. West didn’t know who he was dealing with.

The opening club lead went to East’s queen and declarer’s ace. The ace of diamonds and a heart to the queen was followed by a diamond ruff. A heart to dummy’s ace, another diamond ruff, and a heart to West’s king left this position:

ADVERTISEMENT

West led the king of spades but Edgtton ducked! Another spade went to South’s jack. He cashed the ace and led the jack of hearts. West had the Hobson’s Choice of ruffing and leading a club or discarding a club. 10 tricks either way. Very nicely played!

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US