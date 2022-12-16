  1. EPaper
Never double a life master

December 16, 2022 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST

Bob Jones

Over the years, “Never Double a Life Master” has been sage advice given by Life Masters who have just made a doubled contract, in jest of course. South in today’s deal was not a Life Master... yet. He was 13-yearold Australian Adam Edgtton — a future star. West didn’t know who he was dealing with.

The opening club lead went to East’s queen and declarer’s ace. The ace of diamonds and a heart to the queen was followed by a diamond ruff. A heart to dummy’s ace, another diamond ruff, and a heart to West’s king left this position:

West led the king of spades but Edgtton ducked! Another spade went to South’s jack. He cashed the ace and led the jack of hearts. West had the Hobson’s Choice of ruffing and leading a club or discarding a club. 10 tricks either way. Very nicely played!

