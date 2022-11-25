At least he tried

November 25, 2022 12:02 pm | Updated November 24, 2022 03:25 pm IST

On Friday we featured Norwegian expert Rolf Sjodal. His daughter, Sofie Graesholt Sjodal, who has flashed her talents in a number of junior competitions throughout Europe, was South in today’s deal. She and her partner reached an excellent game contract, but her skills were challenged when the trumps split 5-0.

She put in dummy’s queen on the opening club lead, winning the trick. She led the 10 of hearts from dummy, covered by the jack and her queen as West shed a low club. She crossed back to dummy with the ace of clubs to lead the nine of hearts. East covered with the king and Sjodal’s ace won the trick. Three rounds of diamonds put East on lead in a delicate position.

ADVERTISEMENT

East exited with a low trump to declarer’s six. Sjodal exited with the two of hearts. East could win with the five and cash the eight, but that would force him to lead away from his king of spades and give dummy an entry to the established diamonds. To avoid this, East won with his eight of hearts and led his five of hearts to declarer’s seven.

Sjodal had the answer. She led a spade to dummy’s eight! East won with the nine but had to surrender. Very nicely played!