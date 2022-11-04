Great Scots!

Bob Jones
November 03, 2022 15:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

East and West were, respectively, Barnet Shenkin and Steve Levinson. Both are from Scotland, but they have lived in the USA for many years. Shenkin has done well on the American tournament scene, achieving high finishes in many nationally rated events over the past 25 years or so.

ADVERTISEMENT

North, with shortness in partner’s suit and good defensive prospects in both side suits, should surely have chosen to defend against the Scots’ four-spade contract. The defence would certainly have managed two club tricks, a heart, and a heart ruff for a successful defence. The fiveclub contract had some play and might have come home on a very good day.

The Scots’ defence was perfect. Levinson under-led his ace-king of spades on opening lead. Shenkin was likely a bit startled that his queen won the first trick, but he knew right away that Levinson had a good reason for wanting him on lead. That good reason had to be a void in diamonds and a desire for a ruff. Shenkin could have cashed his ace of diamonds and led a diamond for a quick down one, but he did better than that. Instead of the ace of diamonds, Shenkin led the seven! Levinson ruffed and led his queen of clubs. Shenkin also led a club when he won the next diamond and declarer now had to go down two. Beautiful defence!

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
magazine
Goren Bridge

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app