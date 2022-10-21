Today’s deal was constructed for our entertainment. It was created by Richard Pavlicek, one of America’s great players. Pavlicek is from Florida.

South won the opening club lead with his ace, perforce, and exited with the jack of diamonds. East won with the queen and continued with the ace and king. Declarer, according to Pavlicek, ruffed with the 10 of hearts and led the six of hearts overtaking it with dummy’s seven. East won with the jack, leaving this position:

East had to give dummy an entry and he did his best by leading the four of hearts. South played his five and won the trick with dummy’s eight of hearts. A spade was discarded on the king of clubs and the queen of clubs was led. East ruffed with the king of hearts, but South over-ruffed with the ace and led the two of hearts to dummy’s three. The nine of clubs gave South a discard for his last low spade. Making four!