Another Egyptian beauty

Bob Jones
September 29, 2022 16:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Goren bridge

South in today’s deal was Egyptian star Walid el-Ahmady. We can’t be sure, but we think South’s four-notrump bid was natural, not Blackwood. North, who had shown nothing, probably felt he was too good to pass after South’s very strong bidding.

ADVERTISEMENT

West could not lead a spade and chose to lead a heart. A club lead would have defeated the slam. El-Ahmady won the heart lead with his queen after East played the 10. South ran off all six of his diamonds, leaving this position:

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

El-Ahmady knew the king of clubs was in the East hand from the opening bid, so he led a club to the ace. When the king fell, he continued with the queen of clubs, discarding his low heart, and East couldn’t defend the position. A spade discard by East and South would just duck a spade. East discarded a heart instead, so el-Ahmady led a heart to his ace and then a low spade to dummy’s jack. East won with the king, but he had to lead a spade away from his queen and the slam came home. Very well played!

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
magazine
Goren Bridge

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app