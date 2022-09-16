Blind spot

Bob Jones
September 15, 2022 14:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A declarer will sometimes have a blind spot in the play of a hand. The winning play is right there but he just can’t see it.

ADVERTISEMENT

West found the excellent lead of a trump. South won and led the queen of clubs. West won with the ace and continued his good work by leading another trump. South won in hand and was now limited to two spade ruffs in dummy, which left him with only 11 tricks. Another trick would have to come from one of the minor suits. A 4-3 split of seven missing cards is more likely than a 3-3 split of six missing cards, so declarer went after clubs for an extra trick.

He ruffed a spade in dummy and discarded a diamond on the king of clubs. West discarded a spade when South next ruffed a club, so there would be no extra club trick. There was a slim chance that East started with three spades to the king, so South cashed the ace of spades and ruffed a spade. When the king did not drop, the contract was down one. What happened?

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

South should not have put all his eggs in the club basket. When the clubs split poorly, he still had time to try for a 3-3 diamond split. He should have cashed the king of diamonds, led a diamond to the ace, and ruffed a diamond. Bingo! A spade ruff would get him back to dummy to take a spade discard on the established diamond. Making six!

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
magazine
Goren Bridge

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app