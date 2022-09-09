Good guess

Today’s deal is from a recent competition in Australia. South was Australian expert Sophie Ashton. Many players agree to play the same system after a one-no-trump overcall that they play after a one-no-trump opening bid. North’s two-club bid was the Stayman convention, asking for a four-card major. North-South thus reached game in their four-four spade fit.

The ace of hearts lead was followed by a heart to the king. East shifted to a high spade. Ashton knew that West held the king of spades, for with two kings East would have responded to the opening bid. She rose with her ace and immediately ruffed the queen of hearts with dummy’s 10 of spades. East certainly might have started with a doubleton heart.

She led a diamond to her king and cashed the queen of diamonds. At this point, she had to guess West’s initial distribution. She was helped by her opponents’ meticulous count signals in the diamond suit. She led a low spade to West, who hated the position that he was in. He had to lead a club away from his king or lead a heart. He chose to lead a heart, so Ashton ruffed in dummy with the queen — dummy’s last trump — and discarded the low club in her hand. She led a club to her ace, drew the last trump, and claimed her contract. Nicely played!