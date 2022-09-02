The late Lidia Beech was a mainstay of the Australian Women’s Team for many years, representing her country in international play for seven consecutive years in the ’90s. She was South, in today’s deal. Her partner couldn’t think of a scientific way to bid her hand, so she just bid what she hoped they could make.

ADVERTISEMENT

West led the nine of hearts — a good choice. The king of hearts was onside for Beech anyway, so the lead gave nothing away. Beech would have had an easy time of it on the lead of either the ace of spades or the jack of clubs. Beech won the opening lead with her queen as East withheld her king. Beech ruffed a spade in dummy and carefully led the jack of diamonds to her queen, drawing trumps. She ruffed another spade high and led the four of diamonds to her seven. She ruffed her last spade, led a heart to her ace, and ruffed the jack of hearts in dummy.

Beech had eliminated the spades and hearts from both her hand and the dummy. She led a club to her ace and a club to dummy’s queen, hoping that West held the king. East had that card, however, but had nothing except hearts remaining. East was forced to yield a ruff-sluff and Beech landed her slam. Well played!