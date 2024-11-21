 />
Goren Bridge: A gem

East-West vulnerable, North deals 

November 21, 2024

Bob Jones

Forrester, one of England’s greatest players. His three-heart bid was an overbid opposite partner’s weak no-trump opening, but great players often overbid when they hope to be declarer.

West got the defence off to a good start by leading the ace of diamonds and then giving East a diamond ruff. West reasoned that East probably had nine or ten cards in the black suits, so he was likely short in diamonds. East led a low heart at trick three to Forrester’s ace. Forrester cashed the king of hearts, drawing trumps—good luck there—and led the jack of spades. West showed no interest in possibly covering the jack, so Forrester decided to play East for both missing spade honours. He won with dummy’s ace and ruffed a club. A diamond to dummy was followed by another club ruff. This was the position:

Forrester led the 10 of spades to East’s king and East could do nothing to defeat the contract. Any play by East would allow Forrester to make his contract. A beauty!

November 21, 2024

