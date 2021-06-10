Entertainment

Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Uncharted’ is back

Croatian Chef, David Skoko (R), servers Gordon Ramsay conger eel pâté.   | Photo Credit: Justin Mandel

In the past, Gordon Ramsay has dived for lobsters in Tasmania, explored the ancient Berber cuisine in the mountains of Morocco, and tested the spices of India, all as part of his adventurous cooking show Uncharted.

Now, the show is “one of the first shows to be back on the road during the pandemic,” according to a statement by Ramsay that was shared by National Geographic.

“Even when I’m on set, I’m keeping physically fit off of it. Bike rides, runs on the treadmill, it’s my escape and I love it. So when I hit the ground on Uncharted, I love it, because it takes my training to the next level with practical uses,” stated Ramsay in the email, “As for keeping everything COVID safe, that comes down to our incredible crew who take it just as seriously as I do with testing, temperature checks and mask wearing.”

This season, like the others, involved exploring various landscapes and food cultures, from percebes [crustaceans more popularly known as gooseneck barnacles] capturing in Portugal to discovering “the most surprising ingredient” — honey ants in Mexico. “Most of the time we want to kill ants, but here were these ants coming out of the ground producing the most incredible flavours I’ve ever had,” said the statement. The episodes will cover Portugal, Croatia, Mexico, Texas, Puerto Rico, Iceland and more.

Produced by Studio Ramsay for National Geographic, the show is also in collaboration with Disney +. The third season premieres on June 10 at 9 pm, on National Geographic India.


