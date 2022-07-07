Good imagination, poor technique

North’s two no trump bid promised eight to ten points and a balanced hand. There was no stopping South with his terrific hand.

South won the opening heart lead with his ace and paused to make a plan. It looked like the slam depended on the club finesse, but South saw that there was a slight extra chance. Should East have started with a doubleton (or singleton) ace of diamonds, the club finesse might not be needed. The idea was to lead a low diamond from the dummy to his king. Assuming that held the trick, then play a low diamond from both hands on the second round. If the ace fell, great. Should it not fall, there would still be time to take the club finesse.

South cashed the ace of spades and led a low spade to dummy’s 10. A low diamond was led, but East foiled the plan by rising with his ace and returning his last trump. The diamonds were hopelessly blocked and South had to take the club finesse. Down one.

South showed good imagination, but poor technique. Rather than starting with the ace of spades, he should have led a low spade to dummy’s 10. A low diamond would leave East powerless. Should he play low, his ace would “beat air” on the second round. Rising with his ace and leading a trump would no longer work. Declarer would win in hand, cash the king of diamonds, and cross to dummy with the queen of spades. Two club discards later and South would claim his contract.