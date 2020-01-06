Golden Globes 2020: Quentin Tarantino wins Best Screenplay

The Golden Globes are famously unpredictable, but a few sure things seem to be in store for Sunday’s awards- Streaming services will play a starring role; five-time host Ricky Gervais will snicker at his own jokes; and Brad Pitt is all but assured of taking home an award.

Plenty of question marks remain for the 77th Golden Globe Awards, though. Will Jennifer Lopez score her first Globe? Who will win best song in the face-off between Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Elton John? Just how many “Cats” jokes are too many?

8.00 am

Quentin Tarantino wins the Golden Globe award for Best Screenplay - Motion Picture for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

With his ninth film, Once a Upon a Time in Hollywood, Tarantino goes back in time again, taking on the Charles Manson-orchestrated murder of actor Sharon Tate and her friends. Through the character of Rick Dalton (Leonardo Dicaprio), an actor fast propelling towards has-been status, Tarantino offers an adrenaline-fuelled glimpse of Hollywood in the 1950s and 60s. It was a time, when the opposite of high-definition excited millions across the world, morality ruled the roost on screen, and off it, while debauchery drove the rich and famous.

7.55 am

Emmy-winning actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge racked up another trophy for the British comedy 'Fleabag' when she was named the best actress in a television series (Musical or Comedy).

As the foul-mouthed, fourth-wall-breaking protagonist, the titular character Fleabag drinks copiously and she’s as loose with her body as she is with her tongue. But it’s the humour that underscores the show, propelling it ahead of the countless series that deal with similar subjects.

'Fleabag' actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge named the best actress in a television series (Musical or Comedy)

7.50 am

Scottish acto Brian Cox won the 77th Golden Globe for 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama' for his role in HBO series Succession, in which he plays the 'Big Daddy' of the Roy household.

This is his second Golden Globe. He had previously won the coveted award for his the 2000 docudrama Nuremberg.

Brian Cox at the 77th Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals - Beverly Hills, California, U.S. on January 5, 2020.

7.30 am

Ellen DeGeneres wins the Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes 2020.

The Carol Burnett Award was created in 2018 to honor excellence in television. The award was presented for the first time at the 76 Golden Globe Awards, on January 6, 2019.

DeGeneres will be the second recipient of the award. The first recipient was Golden Globe winner actor, comedian and producer Carol Burnett.

Ellen DeGeneres at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California.

7.05 am

Stellan Skarsgard wins the award for the 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television'. He wins the award for his performance in HBO series Chernobyl.

Chernobyl, which is a limited series about the eponymous nuclear plant where a reactor blew up in 1986, is a war drama without intending to be one.

6.55 am

Russell Crowe wins the award for the 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television' for his role in The Loudest Voice.

The Loudest Voice charts the rise of Roger Ailes to the chairman of the television channel Fox News, and his subsequent fall from grace following allegations of sexual abuse.

Our reviewer referred to it as an "anti-hagiography". Like with hagiographies, it’s a show that’s best enjoyed with a pinch of salt, he writes.

6.45 am

Ramy Youssef wins the best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for the Hulu series 'Ramy'.

According to the IMDB, "Ramy, the son of Egyptian immigrants, is on a spiritually conflicting journey in his New Jersey neighborhood, pulled between his Muslim community that thinks life is a constant test, his millennial friends who think life is full of endless possibilities, and a God who's always watching."

Ricky Gervais opens 77th Golden Globes

Host Ricky Gervais opened the Golden Globes on Sunday, where streaming giant Netflix has several frontrunners for the Hollywood award season's first and rowdiest prize-giving gala.

Stars clad in couture gowns and extravagant jewels hit the red carpet under bright California skies at the luxury Beverly Hills hotel where the champagne-drenched ceremony takes place.

“Let's go out with a bang, let's have a laugh at your expense, shall we?” joked Gervais, who has said he is hosting the awards for the final time.

Victory at the Globes will ensure key momentum for the Oscars, which are a little more than a month away.

Netflix's divorce drama “Marriage Story,” starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, has the most Globes nominations with six.

- AFP

Globes carpet kicks off with big sleeves and shades of pink

There was plenty of pink, puffy sleeves and lots of white on the Golden Globes red carpet as the stars shimmered and shined on one of the season’s biggest nights for fashion.

Reese Witherspoon went classic Hollywood in a white body hugger, while Charlize Theron sported a draped sash on one shoulder in neon green and a black bustier underneath.

Pink had a moment in soft hues for Kirsten Dunst (Rodarte) and Dakota Fanning. Tiffany Haddish went for bold hot pink, while Margot Robbie showed off a burst of encrusted color in a strapless top with a white column skirt below, her hair loose and beach wavy. Jennifer Lopez wore a voluminous, multicolored gown with a huge bow at the front in gold and jewel-tone green.

Chokers were abundant, from Theron to Cynthia Erivo, the latter wearing a huge blue stone at the center of her short necklace.

Erivo’s hand-beaded custom Thom Browne gown was tuxedo inspired in black and white. The “Harriet” star and fashion standout said the dress includes designs of her favorite flower, the peony, at the hem and in her lining. The short-sleeve look took 800 hours to create.

Jodie Cromer, from “Killing Eve,” sported another fashion trend of the evening, puffy sleeves, in green.

And the men?

Andrew Scott, the “hot priest” from “Fleabag,” left his cream tuxedo jacket unbuttoned for interviews and wore a huge smile on his face during his first trip to the Globes, a dark curl falling over his forehead.

The kids also represented.

The night’s youngest nominee, 12-year-old Roman Griffin Davis of "Jojo Rabbit,” took it all in wearing a bright orange velvet tuxedo jacket with black lapels and bow tie. He’s a huge fan of Globes host Ricky Gervais.

“I like how he has the courage to say anything,” Roman told E!

Billy Porter, the “Pose” nominee and fashion trailblazer, failed to disappoint in an epic long train in cream. It was adorned with white feathers and attached to a tuxedo jacket in the same hue. It’s a custom look by Alex Vinash and - bonus - the train zips off.

“It is a dinner and I do have to sit down,” he smiled.

Porter’s gear took three months to create, well before nominations were announced.

“It’s really odd to have to work on clothes before you’re even nominated,” he said.

The gender-bending star and singer carried a mirrored bag by Emm Kuo, with a diamond dragon fly on one lapel by Tiffany & Co.

- AP