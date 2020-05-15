Entertainment

Voot’s latest show ‘Go Fun Yourself’ is hosted by Kusha Kapila

A show hosted by Kusha Kapila that challenges your fun quotient

Voot will launch a new original, Go Fun Yourself that promises to tickle your funny bone and also bring out the humorous side in you with a slew of funny and madcap challenges. The show will be hosted by the popular social media star Kusha Kapila with her funny and relatable content. Every week, the host will throw fun and exciting challenges at people and ask them to upload their videos on the platform. The best entries will get featured in the show, with Kusha providing entertaining commentary all through it, ensuring that Go Fun Yourself on Voot has India’s funniest videos together in one place.

Excited about the association, Kusha Kapila said, “I have always believed that a healthy dose of fun and laughter can make you forget your problems and worries. In times when we are stuck at home and are finding ways to cheer ourselves up, the show will keep you entertained with interesting and fun content.”

The show starts streaming on May 17 on Voot!

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 1:51:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/go-fun-yourself-with-kusha-kapila/article31590148.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY