Voot’s latest show ‘Go Fun Yourself’ is hosted by Kusha Kapila

Voot will launch a new original, Go Fun Yourself that promises to tickle your funny bone and also bring out the humorous side in you with a slew of funny and madcap challenges. The show will be hosted by the popular social media star Kusha Kapila with her funny and relatable content. Every week, the host will throw fun and exciting challenges at people and ask them to upload their videos on the platform. The best entries will get featured in the show, with Kusha providing entertaining commentary all through it, ensuring that Go Fun Yourself on Voot has India’s funniest videos together in one place.

Excited about the association, Kusha Kapila said, “I have always believed that a healthy dose of fun and laughter can make you forget your problems and worries. In times when we are stuck at home and are finding ways to cheer ourselves up, the show will keep you entertained with interesting and fun content.”

The show starts streaming on May 17 on Voot!