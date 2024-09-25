‘Ghost of Tsushima’ sequel, ‘Ghost of Yotei’, announced with new protagonist and setting

During today’s Sony State of Play, developer Sucker Punch unveiled Ghost of Yotei, the highly anticipated sequel to Ghost of Tsushima. Scheduled for release in 2025, the game introduces a fresh setting and protagonist, marking a significant shift from its predecessor.

Set in 1603, 300 years after the original, Ghost of Yotei moves the story to the rugged lands surrounding Mount Yōtei (modern-day Hokkaido) and centers around the theme of “underdog vengeance”. Players will assume the role of a new female protagonist, Atsu, played by Erika Ishii, and leaving behind Ghost of Tsushima’s Jin Sakai. According to Sucker Punch, the game offers a new narrative focused on the origins of a different “Ghost,” with an emphasis on exploration and world-building.

“We wanted to maintain the core pillars established in Ghost of Tsushima: playing as a wandering warrior in Feudal Japan, offering freedom to explore at your own pace, and highlighting the beauty of the world,” the studio explained in a PlayStation blog post. Alongside these familiar elements, players can expect new gameplay mechanics and weapons designed specifically for the PlayStation 5.

Sucker Punch promises to continue innovating with the new protagonist and story, while still honoring the themes of samurai culture and cinematic inspiration from iconic filmmakers like Akira Kurosawa.

The announcement capped off the State of Play with an exciting preview of Ghost of Yotei’s stunning cinematics and detailed world.

