German embassy joins celebrations over 'Naatu Naatu' win at Oscar

March 18, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - New Delhi

The German embassy released a dance video on Twitter to celebrate the Oscar award to the song from magnum opus epic drama RRR

PTI

The German embassy on March 18 has released a video on Twitter showing people dancing to RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’, which won the Oscar award for the best original song this year. Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The German embassy has released a dance video joining celebrations over India's " Naatu Naatu" clinching the coveted Oscar award for the best original song.

The German embassy in New Delhi released the video on Twitter on March 18, days after a similar dance video was put out on the platform by the South Korean mission to celebrate the award to the song from magnum opus epic drama RRR.

The video also features German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann.

"Germans can't dance? Me & my Indo-German team celebrated #NaatuNaatu's victory at #Oscar95 in Old Delhi. Ok, far from perfect. But fun! Thanks @rokEmbIndia for inspiring us. Congratulations & welcome back @alwaysRamCharan & @RRRMovie team! #embassychallange is open. Who's next?" Mr. Ackermann tweeted.

