‘Mortal Shell’ review: a strong gaming entry into notoriously difficult Souls-like genre

With moody and ethereal graphics, Mortal Shell offers immersive gameplay free of bloat

Apart from the Nioh series, very few games have come close to matching FromSoftware Inc’s series of games, starting with 2009’s Demons Souls: an action role-playing game (RPG), known for its risk-reward formula of gameplay and high difficulty. Put together by master game designer Hidetaka Miyazaki, it is a form of passive storytelling. Many big studios have never quite understood the spirit of the Souls games, but U.S.-based indie studio, Cold Symmetry, has crafted a worthy game that brings a lot of new ideas into the fold.

Developer: Cold Symmetry

Cold Symmetry

Publisher: Playstack

Playstack

Price: ₹1,999 on Playstation 4, ₹1400 ($19) on Epic Store

In Mortal Shell, you play a mysterious being, a nameless humanoid husk known as a Foundling, a sinewy creature with the ability to harden its skin. You switch between four ‘shells’ of armour made of flesh, bone and metal, as you embark on a journey to unravel the mystery, layer by layer, of this shattered world and its inhabitants.

Impressive foundations

Taking a page out of FromSoftware Inc’s games, the story of this deep-action RPG is never told outright, if you wish you can just enjoy the gameplay without really experiencing the story. However, those who look and listen will be rewarded with excellent worldbuilding and lore. While the game is short — about 20 hours — the story is deep and over too soon, keeping you thirsty for more Mortal Shell and the Foundling.

Screenshot of Mortal Shell, with sarcophagus | Photo Credit: Cold Symmetry

Rather than choosing a vocation or class outright, you have four different play styles to experiment with. From a quick and agile rogue like character, to a tank that is able to absorb damage, to a well balanced warrior. You can take over each of these body types to find the play style you like, or if you get bored of one you can switch it around. Each of these Shells come with their own equipment upgrades and abilities and it adds a versatility to the game which most Souls games lack. There are distinct movesets for each shell right down to the way they evade, especially the rogue, who disappears into a puff of smoke.

The hardening ability brings a Sekiro-like parry mechanic into the flow of things. Able to harden its skin, Foundling can block an attack and can even kill an enemy. Deploying such an attack with timing is the key. You have to account for its cool-down into your combos. It is addictive, but requires some practice. Death is a major factor here; as the Foundling, you are impervious to death, though your Shell is not. So, you have to make your way back to it, retracing your steps until you get control again.

Screenshot of Mortal Shell with vampires | Photo Credit: Cold Symmetry

Mortal Shell aesthetically looks very much like Dark Souls, and even feels like one. It is much more than just a clone though, with its well-crafted levels, and devious enemy placements. While the game is short, it is trimmed of fat, giving you an immersive experience free of bloat. The graphics are moody and ethereal, with the white skin of the Foundling carved in exquisite detail. While it is not perfect, given that some of the animations feel a bit off, the final experience is not hampered by it.

If you love the genre that From Software created — and you want more — Mortal Shell will fill a certain void. Cold Symmetry has done a fantastic job of the game, and we hope to see a lot more of its world and lore.

The writer is a tech and gaming enthusiast who hopes to one day finish his sci-fi novel