‘Mass Effect Legendary Edition’ game review: A fine repackaging of a much-loved trilogy

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is a remaster packed with nostalgia for the followers of the series. But the new players will be in for a treat as well.

Let’s not mince words; the last few years have not been good for BioWare.

Mass Effect: Andromeda (released in 2017) and Anthem (2019) received mixed reviews. The studio that produced great games including Dragon Age: Origins, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and the Mass Effect series is digging deep to reinvent themselves. With Mass Effect Legendary Edition, they have knitted together Mass Effect 1, 2, and 3which have been revamped with visual, technical and gameplay enhancements.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Developer: BioWare

Publisher: EA

EA Price: ₹3,999 on PlayStation, Xbox One, PC

The Mass Effect action role-playing games were a massive deal between 2007 and 2012. They revolved around space navy soldier Commander Shepard, and his elite group of aliens and humans who set out to save their worlds. The whole saga has over 100 hours of storytelling. Mass Effect Legendary Edition, hence, has plenty of big moments. But it is the smaller ones — when you spend time with your crew, for instance — that lend heart to the game.

While the crux of the story is faithful to the original games, there is a lot of downloadable content as well. It feels happy to be back with the quirky and loveable crew members of the original games.

That said, Mass Effect 3 caused a massive fan uproar with its ending. BioWare then had to release an extended ending for fans.

But does the new formula work?

This final act works well in the Legendary Edition narrative that packs three games. It is hard to miss the improvements. The gunplay and the user interface are more fluid and consistent, and weapons can be used by all classes. In case you find the long elevator rides annoying, you can skip them.

Screenshot from ‘Mass Effect Legendary Edition’ | Photo Credit: EA

The Mako, your planetary exploration vehicle, has undergone a remarkable overhaul; you can handle it better and many annoying quirks from the original — like not being able to repair on-the-go — have been removed.

Mass Effect’s graphics, which were considered groundbreaking once, feel a bit dated now. Despite the fidelity boost of 4K Ultra HD, characters have odd facial expressions and eye movements but they are not too jarring to ruin the overall experience. Thankfully, Commander Female Shepard, or FemShep, has a consistent look throughout the game.

Meanwhile, the sound design is immersive, while Sam Hulick’s score embellishes the experience well and Clint Mansell stepping in for the remaster of Mass Effect 3 is the cherry on top.

Screenshot from ‘Mass Effect Legendary Edition’ | Photo Credit: EA

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is packed with nostalgia for the followers of the series. But the new players will be in for a treat as well This is a game that you have to experience, and now is the best time to do it.

The writer is a tech and gaming enthusiast who hopes to one day finish his sci-fi novel