‘Immortals Fenyx Rising’ review: This one’s for the whole family

The latest intellectual property from Ubisoft, Immortals Fenyx Rising, is inspired by Breath of the Wild, and we love it

If the last few Assassin’s Creed games are anything to go by, Ubisoft has been infusing many of its games with mythology, from Ancient Egypt and Greece to the Vikings, the various mythologies surface in interesting ways. Most notably, in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and its expansions, and the way it referenced Greek Mythology. Starting as a spin-off of Odyssey and initially called Gods and Monsters, Immortals Fenyx Rising is a new game in a very familiar world.

Immortals Fenyx Rising Developer: Ubisoft Quebec

Ubisoft Quebec Publisher: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Price: ₹3,999 on Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Stadia and Xbox Series X

Typhon, one of the Greek gods’ deadliest foes, has broken free of his shackles, leaving several of the gods robbed of their powers. Their fate rests on the shoulders of Fenyx, a soldier chosen as their champion. Fenyx with a Phoenix named Phospheros must defeat Typhon and his evil minions by gaining strength and the powers of the gods themselves.

Immortals is hilariously narrated by the infinitely tortured Prometheus, the god who gave humans fire and was punished for it. He recounts the tale to an increasingly frustrated Zeus who cannot wait to skip to the end. More than once, these two have bought a chuckle making an otherwise very normal story a lot more exciting.

Screenshot from ‘Immortals Fenyx Rising’ video game | Photo Credit: Ubisoft

All family fun

On a side note, while I was playing Immortals, my eight-year-old daughter was shadowing me over my shoulder. This made the game all the more enjoyable, especially with the character creator where she got creative with her female Fenix, and was even cheering me on as we beat down Cyclops and gorgons and learned a bit of Greek mythology on the way — minus the very violent bits. Immortals is a delightful game, and it presented a whole new world to her.

Immortals seemed to have started off as an Assassin’s Creed and then suddenly veered sharply into the realm of Zelda Breath of the Wild. A passing glance at the trailer will tell you the same, but the inspirations run a lot deeper. With an art style that is reminiscent of Kingdom Hearts.

The biggest giveaway is the stamina metre, which pops up every time you climb something, and everything you see can be climbed. Fenix also has powers, such as the Wings of Daedalus which lets you glide across the world, as well as those earned from the gods that help you in combat and puzzle solving. Much like Zelda’s shrines, Immortals has Vaults of Tartaros where you have to solve several creative puzzles using powers like Herakles strength. The point is, if you have played Breath of the Wild, Immortals is more of that, but with the shenanigans of Greek gods.

The world itself is broken up into different portions, each inspired by a god that governs that area, unlocked by climbing their giant statues. Places such as the lush valley of Aphrodite are beautiful, while the others are a bit colourless. It is not an Ubisoft open-world game if there aren’t many markers on the screen from performing feats, and quests to finding treasure and battling with towering Greek monsters.

Screenshot from ‘Immortals Fenyx Rising’ video game | Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Combat wise, the game has a strong focus on aerial combat, a combination of Assassin’s Creed’s swordplay with sword, axe and bow attacks. To top that off, you get powers such as the Hammer of Hephaestos or the Wrath of Ares for devastating attacks. The combat felt familiar and it was easy to get into, with a wide variety of monster types to test your mettle.

Immortals Fenyx Rising is a mixed bag that creeps up on you. Call it Zelda’s Creed, but it works.

On paper it may seem generic, but something about the execution draws you in. If you have children or a younger sibling, this is the perfect game to play with them.

The writer is a tech and gaming enthusiast who hopes to one day finish his sci-fi novel