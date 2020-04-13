‘Final Fantasy VII Remake’ review: This video game is a labour of love

Words cannot express the swelling nostalgia at the mention of Final Fantasy VII, a game that was launched in 1997 by SquareSoft, now known as Square Enix. It was a three-dimensional Final Fantasy, after years of 2D, and it was captivating with its rich storyline and unforgettable characters that I still idolise. This game elevated digital storytelling, courtesy a rollercoaster of twists and turns. More than two decades later, Square Enix has made the right choice of remaking this classic for a new generation, which deserves to experience the story of Cloud and friends.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Developer & Publisher: Square Enix

Square Enix Price: ₹3999 for PlayStation 4

The world is in shambles: a greedy mega-corporation is sucking the planet dry — rather, processing the natural life energy into mako — to power a vast multi-layered city, Midgar. Final Fantasy opens in an explosive sequence, that puts you in the shoes of Cloud, a mercenary-for-hire and part of an elite military unit known as SOLDIER, with a mysterious past and a sword that is bigger than him. Cloud had been hired by a group called AVALANCHE, to take back the planet from Shinra, the aforementioned mega-corporation.

A new experience

Square Enix has captured the essence of the original Final Fantasy VII. It is a treat to see characters like Barret, Tifa and Aerith come to new life from their formerly-polygonal forms. Their character designs convey a stunning range of emotions and the voice-acting is top-notch, just as I imagined the characters speaking in the original. Some of the best memories of the game translate true to the original, along with the quirks.

Screenshot from Final Fantasy 7 Remake | Photo Credit: Square Enix

The biggest changes made to the remake were in the new revamped battle system. The original’s turn-based combat in today’s fast-paced Fortnite-addled world does not quite hold up, even though games like Persona 5 pull it off with some augments. Final Fantasy VII Remake now has real-time combat, which you need to mash to activate the menus that hold the special moves; from there, you can trigger magic spells, power moves and the glorious-looking summons that fill the screen. Battles have added depth of different moves for the different party members, as well as a stagger gauge for bosses and enemies. Battlefields themselves have an element of strategy to them, as you watch out for attacks and act accordingly — to keep the pace of the game going.

The story is excellent and it is great to explore the sprawling city of Midgar, where there is a lot to do. Apart from the familiar quests from the original, in order to flesh out the game, there is a bit of padding that is tacked on for good measure. Justifying Square Enix’s decision to release the game in multiple parts, the addition of new content is pedestrian at best, and there is a missed opportunity to add something meaningful for returning fans.

Screenshot from Final Fantasy 7 Remake | Photo Credit: Square Enix

Square Enix have pulled out all the stops for the remake in the graphics department, with effects that will widen your eyes. Myriad touches bring the game to life and add a little cinematic flair to it — for example, when you open the menu during combat, everything freeze frames with a hint of slow motion as particles float about. Character animations are nuanced, while scenes are peppered with banter between characters. This game is a labour of love.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is a fast battle system and does a ton of justice to its characters. While it does have its shortcomings with the added content, it is still an excellent first step in the right direction, irrespective of whether you have played the original or not.

The writer is a tech and gaming enthusiast who hopes to one day finish his sci-fi novel