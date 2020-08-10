‘Avengers’ closed beta review: an underwhelming gaming experience

We got our hands on the closed beta for the much-awaited Avengers game, and our minds were collectively not blown away

This year, all the summer blockbusters have either been in the form of Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking or video games such as Ghost of Tsushima.

You will be happy to know there is an Avengers game around the corner, to be released at the beginning of September. We got a chance to play the closed beta of it over the weekend so that we could bring you our first impressions of the much-hyped Marvel’s Avengers from Crystal Dynamics, the makers of the Tomb Raider series.

Marvel Avengers Developer: Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal

Publisher: Square Enix

Release Date: 4 September 2020

The closed beta opens with the Golden Gate bridge incident that was shown off at E3 2019. Known as A-Day, a celebration of Earth’s mightiest heroes came to be known as a day of devastation. As they unveil their new Helicarrier called the Chimera, they are attacked by terrorists who are after the power source, a Terrigen Crystal — a perfect time to take the Avengers out for a test drive.

Each level has a series of cut-scenes, tied together with filler beat-em-up action sequences, platforming and button press events. Even the Taskmaster boss fight with Black Widow feels like something you have played before. After the bridge sequence, the game sets up the post A-Day world where the Avengers have gone into hiding and Stark Industries has been dismantled. Emerging from that mess are new powered individuals caused by the Terrigen and dystopian countermeasures in place.

Natasha Romanov aka Black Widow | Photo Credit: Square Enix Games

Then, Avengers super-fan Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel sets out to bring the Avengers back together against a new threat.

If you were expecting a rollicking rampage while you wreak havoc as Thor or Hulk or even Iron Man, it would be best to not get your hopes up. Thor expels three hits to take down an average grunt, and yet, to destroy a solid piece of debris blocking his way, it takes one attack. Sure, you have light and heavy attacks, ranged moves as well as super attacks — and many of them are powerful — but the characters do not feel the way they should, or how they are depicted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While the game tries to forge its own path, it piggy-backs on a lot of the movies’ tone and style. Where the powered characters feel underpowered, the more human team members, Captain America and Black Widow, do feel like their movie counterparts.

Steve Rogers aka Captain America | Photo Credit: Square Enix Games

The beta then cuts to a level featuring the Hulk and Kamala. Fighting as the Hulk should be empowering but is hampered by terrible camera controls and inconsistent damage. Playing as Ms. Marvel was the most fun though, as she enlarges her fists and feet to pummel enemies. Sadly it was short-lived, and after a decent fight with Hulk and Abomination, the beta opens up with side missions to let you choose your hero and co-op with a friend.

Beta for better?

Avengers looks quite good, with some incredible set-pieces. It is a pity that the Avengers look different from their movie counterparts, but the voice actors do a good job.

Game-play wise, the game has been tweaked more for loot and replay value, providing more of a grind for players. For every moment the game shines, there are annoying bad guys, lacklustre level design and bits and pieces of other games that are thrown in for maximum impact.

The beta seems to be a slightly finished slice of the main game, lacking polish. Hopefully the main game should be at a more complete state, so watch this space.

The writer is a tech and gaming enthusiast who hopes to one day finish his sci-fi novel